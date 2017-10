YORK COUNTY, Va. (WAVY) – A suspicious package found in the 5000 block of Victory Blvd turned out to be a suitcase a person left in the parking lot.

A spokesperson with the York-Poquoson Sheriff’s Office says the emergency call came in at 3:34 p.m.

The suspicious package was found in the parking lot of the Kroger and Kmart.

The Newport News Bomb Squad and York County Department of Fire and Safety were also called to the scene for assistance.