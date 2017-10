HAVELOCK, N.C. (WNCT) — A Silver Alert has been issued for a woman last seen in Elizabeth City, who is believed to be suffering from dementia or other cognitive impairment.

Lisa Ann Aulenbach, 61, is described as 5-foot-fourth, 190 pounds, with short brown hair and brown eyes.

Aulenbach’s vehicle description is a blue 2007 Toyota Corella with license plate number: BJA-9540.

If you see her, contact the Havelock Police Department at 252-447-3212.