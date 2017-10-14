Race for the Cure raises $74k for breast cancer awareness

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (WAVY) – Thousands showed their true colors, pink, at Neptune’s Park at the Virginia Beach Oceanfront on Saturday.

For the 17th year, The Susan G. Komen Tidewater Race for the Cure helped raise money to fund breast cancer education, life-saving screenings and treatment programs.

Many laced up for the run, the walk and the survivors parade — led by the gray bears motorcycle group.

Photos: The Susan G. Komen Race for the Cure

“Being a part of something that is very important. it’s for the community, it’s for my family,” said Eric Fritzius, whose wife is a cancer survivor. “And for many members of the bike group, it’s personal.”

The Hampton Roads area has a higher diagnosis rate compared to Virginia and US in general.

WAVY News 10 Anchor Stephanie Harris took part and continues to support this event year after year.

The event raised over $74k in today’s event.

75% of all the money raised from the race stays in Hampton Roads, with the other 25% going to the Komen National Research and Training Grants Program.

If you couldn’t take part in the race you can still make a difference by donating here.