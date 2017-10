HAMPTON (WAVY) – It’s been dubbed one of the “Great American Rivalries,” and on Saturday afternoon, Phoebus High School versus Hampton High School did not disappoint. The Phantoms (7-0) remained unbeaten, scoring a touchdown and a two-point conversion in the final :30 seconds to take a 14-12 win over the Crabbers (6-1) at Darling Stadium.

