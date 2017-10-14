Newport News school security guard on administrative leave after alleged assault

NEWPORT NEWS, Va. (WAVY) – A school security officer is on administrative leave after he allegedly mishandled a Woodside High School student Friday.

Newport News Public Schools spokeswoman Michelle Price says during an early dismissal Friday, a fight broke out between two students. Security officers and other staff members quickly responded to break up the altercation and ensure all students safety.

A student who says they were not involved in the altercation claims they were allegedly mishandled by the security officer.

The students involved in the fight were disciplined, according to Michelle Price.

No one was taken to the hospital for their injuries.

School officials reported the incident to Child Protective Services, however, there is no information available regarding any possible charges.

