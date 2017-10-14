Navy decommissions USS Ponce after 46 years of service

NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) — The US Navy decommissioned one of its oldest ships in a ceremony at Naval Station Norfolk on Saturday.
The USS Ponce was commissioned in 1971. It had 42 years of sea service.
The Navy converted the Ponce to an afloat forward staging base in 2012. It was then used for support operations in the Fifth Fleet area.
“It is truly an honor to participate in this momentous and time-honored Naval tradition, as we remember the accomplishments, warfighting attitude, contributions, and legacy of the USS Ponce and its Sailors over the last 46 years,” said Rear Adm. Jesse A. Wilson Jr.
Named for the Puerto Rican city of the same name, Ponce served mostly in the Atlantic Fleet, completing 27 deployments in the North Atlantic, Caribbean, Mediterranean, Indian Ocean and Arabian Gulf.
“I am extremely proud, honored and humbled to award Ponce her first Combat Action Ribbon, in 46 years of service,” said Brig. Gen. Francis L. Donovan. “They were well-trained, knew their ship and her combat systems and were well led by a superior Navy captain and MSC master. They were ready. They represented the absolute best of our nation operating at the very top of the spear.”
The Ponce returned to Naval Station Norfolk last month.
