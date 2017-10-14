Marshall pounds struggling Old Dominion 35-3

HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (AP) — Chase Litton threw for three touchdowns and Marshall scored three of its five touchdowns in the fourth quarter to pull away from Old Dominion for a 35-3 Homecoming win on Saturday.

Saturday was the fourth straight loss by 30 points or more for Old Dominion.

Litton’s second TD pass went 46 yards to Tyre Brady to give the Thundering Herd (5-1, 2-0 Conference USA) a 21-3 lead with 14:16 left in the fourth. The Monarchs (2-4, 0-2) fumbled the ensuing kickoff, and Chris Jackson recovered and returned it 15 yards to make it 27-3.

Marshall forced a three-and-out on ODU’s next possession and Litton’s 31-yard pass to Ryan Yurachek capped the scoring with 10:49 left.

Litton finished 12 of 23 for 176 yards with no turnovers. Brady caught five passes for 76 yards and two scores. Tyler King added 77 yards and a touchdown on the ground.

Nick Rice’s 24-yard field goal in the second quarter gave the Monarchs the opening points. Marshall took the lead for good in the final minute of the first half on Brady’s 2-yard TD reception.