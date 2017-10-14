Man in hospital after shooting in Suffolk

SUFFOLK, Va. (WAVY) – Suffolk Police Department is investigating a shooting that happened early Saturday morning.

Dispatchers were notified of the incident after a man showed up to a local hospital with a gunshot wound around 1:15 a.m.

Police say the victim was suffering from a non-life threatening gunshot wound but was taken to another hospital for further treatment.

No suspect(s) information is available at this time or where the shooting occurred.

Anyone with information regarding this incident is asked to call the Crime Line at 1-888-LOCK-U-UP.

