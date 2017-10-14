Hampton ends three-game skid against Norfolk State, wins Battle of the Bay 16-14

NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY/AP) — Shai McKenzie ran for two early touchdowns and Hampton never trailed, beating Norfolk State 16-14 on Saturday.

McKenzie had 37 yards on 12 carries for the Pirates (4-2, 3-0 MEAC). Yahkee Johnson led with 115 yards rushing and Delmon Williams had 100 yards passing.

Williams took the Pirates 70 yards during the first drive of the game and McKenzie capped it with a 6-yard scoring run. McKenzie scored again from four yards out to extend Hampton’s lead to 14-0 with 1:22 to play in the first quarter.

The Pirates scored a safety in the third, dropping Norfolk State’s Larry Bishop in the end zone after the Spartans (2-4, 2-1) had taken possession on downs at their own 1-yard line.

Norfolk State’s Josh Nardone missed two field goal attempts. The second, from 25 yards, would have given the Spartans the lead with 2:29 left in the game.

Juwan Carter threw for 211 yards and two touchdowns for Norfolk State.

It was the first Battle of the Bay win for Hampton coach Connell Maynor. The Pirates had lost the previous three meetings.