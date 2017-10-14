Fundraiser held for Virginia Beach woman injured in Las Vegas shooting

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (WAVY) – A fundraiser was held for 28-year-old Allison Crute of Virginia Beach, who was injured during the Las Vegas shooting.

The fundraiser was held at the Buffalo Wild Wings on Upton Drive.

Crute’s family said she was shot in the arm and needed multiple surgeries. Her 29-year-old boyfriend, Andrew Kampe of Norfolk, was also hurt. Since then, friends have come together, creating a fundraising website that has already brought in more than $30,000. Bailey Fett was part of the effort.

The money made from the fundraiser will go toward medical bills and other things Crute may need during her recovery.

20 percent of the sales at Buffalo Wild Wings on Upton Drive will go to Crute’s fundraiser.