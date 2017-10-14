Former Vice President Biden campaigns for Virginia Democrat

FILE- In this April 19, 2017, file photo, former Vice President Joe Biden attends the opening ceremony for Museum of the American Revolution in Philadelphia.

RESTON, Va. (AP) – Former Vice President Joe Biden campaigned in Virginia for Democrat Ralph Northam, who is running for governor there.

The Washington Post reports that Biden traveled to Reston, Virginia on Saturday to participate in a round table discussion on workforce development.

Vice President Mike Pence is also expected to travel to Virginia on Saturday to appear at a rally in support of Northam’s Republican opponent, Ed Gillespie.

Biden said that “the only hope for leadership we have is at the state level,” and praised Northam’s “authenticity.”

Part of Northam’s economic plan, which Biden on Saturday called “first rate,” includes free community college and workforce training.

Public polls show that Northam is either tied with Gillespie or slightly ahead.