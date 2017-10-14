Event held in Va. Beach to help raise money for victims in Puerto Rico

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (WAVY) – Hundreds of people turned out for an event to help hurricane victims of Puerto Rico on Saturday afternoon.

The San Sebastian Street Party in Virginia was held at St Gregory School on Virginia Beach Boulevard to help raise money for hurricane relief in Puerto Rico.

The festival included raffles, food, and handcraft sales to help raise money.

Families of the people living in Hampton Roads were affected and are still recovering from Hurricane Maria.

All of the money collected will be distributed to the community, humanitarian and non-profit charitable entities on the Big Island, Vieques and Culebra in Puerto Rico.