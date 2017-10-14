Bonner Bridge to be closed for work on replacement project

NAGS HEAD, N.C. (WAVY) — The Bonner Bridge will be closed overnight from Sunday into Monday as the replacement project moves into its next phase.

The bridge will be closed several times starting at 10 p.m. Sunday and ending at 5 a.m. Monday.

The closures are required for the repositioning of cranes, pile hammers and other materials used for the project.

Officials ask that motorists keep in mind that these activities are weather and equipment dependent.

NCDOT will notify the public if the closures need to be rescheduled.