Serial gas station robber wanted in Norfolk

NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) — A man is currently wanted in Norfolk for three armed robberies at gas stations.

Norfolk police say the man in each robbery walked into each gas station’s convenience store armed with a gun and got away with cash.

Security camera video showed a man wearing the same Chicago Bulls hat in each situation. In one of the images, he is seen with a white cloth over his face.

The robberies in question happened on the following days:

Sunday, Sept. 24 around 4:45 p.m. Fast Trek Citgo at 2335 Azalea Garden Road

Sunday, Oct. 1 around 8:40 p.m. Sunoco at 4528 E. Princess Anne Road

Thursday, Oct. 12 around 3:05 p.m. Shell at 3502 E. Princess Anne Road

WAVY’s Brandi Cummings will have a full update on the investigation tonight at 4.