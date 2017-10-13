Police: Device detonated in Va. Beach robbery; 2 in custody

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (WAVY) — A suspect in a bank Friday evening robbery dropped device that detonated, causing minor damage, according to police.

Police say two suspects are in custody from Friday incident at a PNC Bank on Princess Anne Road.

It was a reported just before 6 p.m. a man entered the bank and demanded money. As he was leaving, he dropped a device that then exploded. No injuries were reported.

Police say reponding officers found the suspect vechile and were able to stop it near Road Hill Drive and Elbow Road. Two people were taken into custody.

Elbow Road has been closed between Road Hill Drive and Indian River road at the moment.

