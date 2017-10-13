Peninsula Airport Commission names new Executive Director

NEWPORT NEWS, Va. (WAVY)– The Peninsula Airport Commission (PAC) named their new Executive Director.

Michael A. Giardino, C.M. will take over November 6, 2017 as Executive Director of the Newport News/Williamsburg International Airport (PHF).

RELATED: Peninsula Airport Commission fires PHF executive director

Peninsula Airport Commission Chairman, George Wallace said “The Airport Commission is ready and excited to have Mr. Giardino lead, manage and develop our airport for future success. We are confident the new Director will assist the Commission to exceed the expectations of the State Aviation Board, and our regional communities”

Giardino’s prior experience includes Director of Aviation with the Monroe County Airport Authority for the Greater Rochester International Airport (ROC) , management experience in human resources, budget management, and emergency management. Giardino is also a 26-year Naval Aviator veteran.

Dr. Michael Giardino said “I would like to thank the Peninsula Airport Commission for selecting me as their Executive Director. I look forward to working with the Commission, airport staff and our partners to openly assess and aggressively address the community’s air travel needs.”