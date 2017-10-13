Norfolk inmate causes disruption during sentencing hearing

NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) — A man who was being sentenced on Friday caused a dirsuption inside of a Norfolk courtroom.

The Norfolk Sheriff’s Office says Tylik Reid was being sentenced in a 2015 homicide.

Reid was arrested in November of 2015 for the shooting death of Deon Taft Blowe, and was initially charged with second-degree murder. That charged was withdrawn last summer.

Court records show Reid is still facing charges of voluntary manslaughter and possession of a firearm by a convicted felon.

The sheriff’s office says Reid became loud and disruptive as he was being sentenced on Friday. He reportedly stood up and started shouting.

Deputies escorted Reid out of the courtroom. His family was also shouting and were asked to leave the court room, according to the sheriff’s office.

Reid was returned to Norfolk City Jail.