Newport News sheriff’s SUV involved in crash

NEWPORT NEWS, Va. (WAVY) — The sheriff of Newport News was injured Friday morning in a car crash, police say.

Newport News police spokesman Lou Thurston said Sheriff Gabe Morgan’s SUV was rear-ended by a pickup truck at Warwick Boulevard and Glendale Road. This is across from the Hidenwood Shopping Center.

Morgan was taken to the hospital with injuries classified as non life-threatening. Mark Alexander Franklin, of Virginia Beach, was issued a summons for following too close.

