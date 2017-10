NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) — The US Navy on Saturday will decommission one of its oldest ships in a ceremony at Naval Station Norfolk.

The USS Ponce was commissioned in 1971. It had 42 years of sea service and 27 deployments.

The Navy converted the Ponce to an afloat forward staging base in 2012. It was then used for support operations in the Fifth Fleet area.

The Ponce returned to Naval Station Norfolk last month.