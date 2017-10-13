Motorists warned of standing water on NC12 after dune breach

MIRLO BEACH, N.C. (WAVY) — Motorists in North Carolina are being cautioned of standing water along North Carolina Highway 12 following a dune breach.

North Carolina Department of Transportation posted to Facebook Friday that there was a dune breach on NC12, just north of Mirlo Beach.

NCDOT closed the roadway at the beach for a brief period of time.

Officials said motorists should still exercise caution because of standing water and sand on the road.

