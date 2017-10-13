Local woman distraught after wildfires destroy her California hometown

HAMPTON, Va. (WAVY) — A local woman is distraught after wildfires tore through her hometown of Sonoma, California.

“It’s so devastating,” said Bleu Weichler.

Weichler and her husband now reside in Hampton, but many of her friends and family remain in the golden state.

For days, communities there have been destroyed by one of the worst wildfires in the state’s history.

“I’m watching my cousins, my family, my lifelong memories go up in flames.”

Weichler told 10 On Your Side that her 74-year-old mother was forced out of her home over the weekend.

That house is now rubble and ash. She said her mom lost everything.

“My mom walked out with her little dog ‘Bandit,’ clothes, and enough time to grab her cell phone.”

Weichler said her mother has been staying with another family member. She feels grateful that all of her loved ones were safe, at last check.

She has launched an online fundraiser to help them rebuild. The Community Foundation of Sonoma County is also accepting donations through a resilience fund.