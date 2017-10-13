Local company awarded ODU’s Foreman Field reconstruction contract

NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY)– Old Dominion University announced the name of the company who will reconstruct Foreman Field, the university’s football stadium.

The university awarded the reconstruction contract to S.B. Ballard Construction Company, a local company based out of Virginia Beach. The contract agreement is anticipated to be finalized on Oct 20, with the Notice to Proceed by Oct 23.

Engineering firm Mosley and design consultant Populous, along with university staff, will work with the construction company to come up with a programming process for the stadium’s reconstruction.

The Old Dominion Board of Visitors approved the reconstruction plan in June, 2016.

