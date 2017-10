NEWPORT NEWS, Va. (WAVY) — Kiln Creek Elementary School has been placed on lockdown as police search are searching for a fugitive.

Police say they are searching for John Edward Thacker, who is wanted on multiple felonies out of several jurisdictions.

Thacker was spotted in the 600 block of Windbrook Circle — which is less than a mile from the school. Officers are searching the area.

