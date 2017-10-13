In the Kitchen: Fried and Steamed Seafood Platters

PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) – We were joined in the kitchen this morning by Johnny Graham from Graham and Rollins Seafood Market and Sandy May to cook up a feast previewing the Poquoson Seafood Festival next weekend. Also, Stacie Flynn dropped by and gave us the details about Graham and Rollins partnering with Crabtown Cruises.

Graham and Rollins Seafood Market

GrahamAndRollins.com

(757) 750-1913

37th Annual Poquoson Seafood Festival

October 20 – 22

PoquosonSeafoodFestival.com

Crabtown Cruises

Last Cruise of 2017

October 28th at 6pm

(757) 985-0599

CrabtownCruises.com

