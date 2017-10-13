Edenton women killed in accidental overnight house fire

EDENTON, N.C. (WAVY)– Edenton Police say a 29 year old woman has died in an overnight house fire.

The Edenton Fire Department responded to the home located at 104 Valentine Avenue around 12:43 a.m. and found the residence fully involved in flames.

Cheif Jay Fortenbery with the Edenton Police Department say a mother and daughter were inside the home. The daughter, 29 year old Autrice Heckstall, did not survive. Her mother was able to make it out of the burning home.

Fire officials say the fire started on the stove and that fire has been ruled accidental.

No foul play is suspected.