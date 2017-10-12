Virginia Beach Topgolfers going for $50,000 prize in Las Vegas

VIRGINIA BEACH (WAVY) – David Williams admits, he might need “a couple cocktails” to calm the nerves next week, when he and fellow Topgolf Tour partner Jack Babashanian go for the top prize in Las Vegas. From Saturday through Monday, both will be competing at the Topgolf Tour Finals, with the top prize of $50,000 on the line.

“There’s team from all over the country, but I think we have a good chance if we play well,” said Babashanian, a graduate of Great Bridge High School and Old Dominion University.

The pairing advanced through the Virginia Beach qualifier, taking down 17 other teams, one of which included the finals champion from last year. ” I think there might be an expectation for us to go out there and perform,” said Williams.