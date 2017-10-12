Town of Parksley mourns death of Mayor Eichelberger

PARKSLEY, Va. (WAVY)– The Town of Parksley announced the sudden death of Mayor Jim Eichelberger Wednesday evening.

The town posted the announcement on its Facebook page.

“It is with great sadness we announce the sudden death of our mayor, Jim Eichelberger. He will be greatly missed. Please have your thoughts with his family.”

The announcement further reads, “…we all miss him more than words can express.”

Condolences from people that knew and loved Eichelberger began to pour in.

According to the letter, Eichelberger passed away suddenly on Oct 10. Details about his memorial service will be announced at a later date.