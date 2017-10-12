Threat prompts increased police presence at Tabb High Friday

YORK COUNTY, Va. (WAVY) – — There will be extra officers at Tabb High School Friday morning after a threat was found written in a bathroom.

York County Public Schools spokesperson tells 10 On Your Side that parents were notified at 6:40 p.m. about graffiti that was found in a bathroom containing a threat.

The York Poquoson Sheriff’s Office doesn’t believe the threat is credible, but are calling in additional deputies as a precaution.

The Sheriff’s Office is still investigating.

