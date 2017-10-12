Salvation Army still in need of home for Christmas Depot

HAMPTON ROADS, Va. (WAVY) — The Salvation Army Hampton Roads Area Command is still in need of a home for it’s Christmas Depot.

10 On Your Side first told you about the story in June.

Officials were hoping to have a secure spot by the end of summer.

With only two months left and thousands of applications coming in for their holiday programs, officials say they need a location by November.

Without, nearly 10,000 kids are at risk of not getting holiday donation items.

“If the Salvation Army doesn’t have a Christmas Depot, we would be hard pressed to serve the people who are counting on us,” said Major James Allison, who is the commander for Salvation Army Hampton Roads.

Allison says the organization has been collecting applications for programs like Toys for Tots, the Angel Tree, and Joy Fund programs for two weeks.

Friday is the last day they are accepting them. So far, more than 1,800 families have applied.

“We’re doing so on good faith that someone in the community will provide us a location to distribute the toys, clothing, and food people donate,” Allison said.

The Salvation Army is looking for a building that is at least 44,000 square feet, has 250 parking spots, and is accessible by bus lines.

If you know an empty location, you’re asked to call 757-502-4004.

If you are interested in applying for the programs, the office at Military Circle Mall is open from 12 p.m. to 6 p.m.

You’re asked to bring proof of identification, children’s birth certificates, and proof of income.

If you have any questions, you’re asked to call 757-543-8100 ext. 64249.