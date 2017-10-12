Remembering the USS Cole 17 years later

**FILE** This image provided by the U.S. Marine Corps shows the U.S. Navy destroyer USS Cole as it is towed from the port city of Aden, Yemen, into open sea by the Military Sealift Command ocean-going tug USNS Catawba, Oct. 29, 2000. A bomb struck USS Cole Oct. 12, killing 17 crewmembers. The USS Cole is scheduled to return to the Middle East before June 9, 2006, to support the wars in Iraq and Afghanistan. It will be the first time since the guided-missile destroyer was attacked in Yemen.(AP Photo/U.S.M.C., Sgt. Don L. Maes, File)

NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY)– Family and friends along with service members, past and present, will gather at the USS Cole Memorial Thursday morning for a Remembrance Ceremony for the USS Cole (DDG 67).

An al-Qaeda terrorist organization attacked the Navy guided-missile destroyer 17 years ago today using a small vessel posing as a trash barge. The barge closed in on the ship and detonated an IED, ripping a hole in the side of the ship. Seventeen sailors were killed and 37 others were injured.

The USS Cole recently returned from a highly successful deployment to the U.S. Fifth Fleet area of operation. This was the second time Cole operated in the area since the 2000 terrorist attack.

 