Remembering the USS Cole 17 years later

NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY)– Family and friends along with service members, past and present, will gather at the USS Cole Memorial Thursday morning for a Remembrance Ceremony for the USS Cole (DDG 67).

An al-Qaeda terrorist organization attacked the Navy guided-missile destroyer 17 years ago today using a small vessel posing as a trash barge. The barge closed in on the ship and detonated an IED, ripping a hole in the side of the ship. Seventeen sailors were killed and 37 others were injured.

The USS Cole recently returned from a highly successful deployment to the U.S. Fifth Fleet area of operation. This was the second time Cole operated in the area since the 2000 terrorist attack.