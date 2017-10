NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) — A man has been taken to the hospital following a shooting Thursday morning in Norfolk.

Police say they received a call around 11:30 a.m. of a person shot in area on Brambleton Avenue, just off St. Pauls Boulevard.

11:30. PD on scene of a shooting 500 blk E. Brambleton Ave. Man taken to SNGH. U/K condition. More to follow. Call @nfvacrimeline w/ tips. — Norfolk Police Dept (@NorfolkPD) October 12, 2017

The man has been taken to Sentara Norfolk General Hospital. His condition is currently unknown, police say.

