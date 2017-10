YORK COUNTY, Va. (WAVY) — A person hit by a vehicle Thursday evening in the Kiln Creek area of York County has died.

The York-Poquoson Sheriff’s Office posted to Facebook that the crash happened in the area of Kiln Creek Parkway and Lexington Court.

People are being asked to avoid the area. All lanes have been shut down.

State police is handling the investigation, according to York dispatch.

Stay tuned to WAVY.com for updates.