SUFFOLK, Va. (WAVY)– Suffolk Police is asking the public’s assistance in identifying three people accused of using counterfeit $100 bills.

Police say on three occasions, the suspects purchased items at the 7-Eleven located at 1160 Portsmouth Boulevard in late June.

The $100 bills were later found to be counterfeit.

Anyone with information is encouraged to call the Suffolk Crime Line at 1-888-Lock-U-Up.