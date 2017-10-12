Langley Raptors return home from deployment

JOINT BASE LANGLEY-EUSTIS, Va. (WAVY) – Over 100 members assigned to the 1st Fighter Wing returned to Langley Air Force Base after a 6 month deployment to the Middle East.

During their deployment, F-22 Raptors participated in Operation INHERENT RESOLVE against the Islamic State in Iraq and Syria. They were joined by personnel from the 27th Aircraft Maintenance Unit as well as Virginia Air National Guard Airmen assigned to the 192nd Fighter Wing.

Some members of the F-22s remained in Europe as part of the European Deterrence Initiative.

While in the Europe, the F-22s will also forward deploy from the United Kingdom to other NATO bases to maximize training opportunities, demonstrate our steadfast commitment to NATO allies and deter any actions that destabilize regional security.