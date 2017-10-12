Kecoughtan HS investigating disturbing image posted online

HAMPTON, Va. (WAVY) — A high school in Hampton says it is investigating after a disturbing image was posted to social media.

The picture has been circulating on Facebook and Twitter, causing concern among parents.

Administrators at Kecoughtan High School told 10 On Your Side Thursday they are aware of the image plan to take appropriate disciplinary measures.

The School sent a message to parents yesterday, stating: “words and actions motivated by racism, anti-Semitism, homophobia, and other forms of bigotry will not be tolerated at Kecoughtan High School.”

Stay with WAVY.com for the latest updats.