Hampton and Norfolk State get ready for another Battle of the Bay

(WAVY) — When Hampton University and Norfolk State resume their annual rivalry on Saturday, the Spartans will try for their fourth consecutive win over the Pirates. Both teams are 2-0 in MEAC play heading into the Battle of the Bay, which this year kicks off at 2:00 at NSU’s Dick Price Stadium.

Hampton coach Connell Maynor is in his fourth season with the Pirates, and despite routinely finishing in the top half of the MEAC, he has yet to defeat his rivals from Norfolk State. Latrell Scott, who went to Hampton, is in his third season as Spartans head coach, and he’s never lost to HU.

This is by far the biggest rivalry game for both universities, and coach Scott has seen his share of rivalry games.

“I’ve been apart of a lot of rivalries, Tennessee-Alabama, Virginia-Virginia Tech, but I would not trade any of those experiences for the Battle of the Bay,” Scott said.

