FBI seeking info surrounding death of Ashanti Billie

HAMPTON, Va. (WAVY) — The FBI is seeking information surrounding the abduction and death of Ashanti Billie.

Billie went missing Sept. 18 when she never showed up for work on Joint Expeditionary Base Little Creek-Fort Story.

Video released by the FBI showed Billie drive onto the base through Gate 3 early that morning. Her body was found in Charlotte, North Carolina in late September.

Billie was laid to rest in a funeral service Oct. 13 at at the Ebenezer AME Church in Fort Washington, Maryland.

FBI officials are now asking for anyone who may have seen BIllie or her Mini Cooper in Charlotte to contact their office in Norfolk.

Her Mini Cooper may have potentially been an area surrounding Griers Grove Road, or a number of potential travel routes between Charlotte and Hampton Roads:

Route 17, to I-64 through Rocky Mount and Raleigh to Charlotte

Route 58 to I-85 through Durham and Greensboro to Charlotte

Route 58 to I-95 through Raleigh to I-85 to Charlotte.

The FBI is also asking for any private or commercial video surveillance that could have captured the car traveling to Charlotte.

If you know anything, call the FBI Norfolk Field Office at -757-455-0100.