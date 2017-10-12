Documents: Dog that killed elderly woman had unreported history of biting

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (WAVY) — 10 On Your Side has new details about the biting history of a dog that killed an elderly Virginia Beach woman in May. The attack happened at a home on Bunker Hill Lane in Pine Meadows just hours after the dog named Blue was adopted from Forever Homes Rescue Rehabilitation Center in Virginia Beach.

Search warrants obtained by 10 On Your Side state the dog had a history of biting and it was never reported by Forever Homes Rescue Rehabilitation Center. The documents say Blue bit someone in New York back in December 2016 and was transferred to the Virginia Beach Center two months later. Documents state the dog was transferred from New York to Forever Homes Rehabilitation Center without a veterinary inspection certificate and was never examined by a vet, which is against Virginia law. According to the documents, the center did acknowledge this.

The dog was adopted out the following spring, but after biting another person, it was returned to the shelter. Documents say Forever Home and Rehabilitation Center was aware of the bite but failed to notify the health department.

A few months later the dog was listed on Craigslist by the center for $20 and adopted out to the daughter of the woman mauled by the dog.

10 On Your Side reached out to the attorney for Forever Homes, Scott Hartin. While he would not comment on the newly unsealed documents he send us this statement:

Forever Homes again extends its condolences to the loved ones of Ms. Colvin. While we offer our deepest sympathy to those impacted by this tragic event, we remain confident that once the legal process has run its course, Forever Homes will be fully exonerated of any allegations of wrongdoing.”

The estate of Margaret Colvin is suing Forever Homes-Sanctuary, Inc. for $5 million.

Colvin, 90, was seriously injured in the attack on Bunker Hill Lane on May 31. She was taken to the hospital, but died the next day.

Colvin’s daughter, Linda, told 10 On Your Side it was a vicious and unprovoked attack. Linda said she just adopted the one-year-old, 50-pound American Pit Bull Terrier — named Blue — hours before the attack. She said she adopted the dog from Forever Home Rehabilitation Center after seeing the posting on Craigslist to adopt the dog for $20.

The lawsuit claims the dog had a history of biting people and that Forever-Homes knew or should have known about Blue’s history.

