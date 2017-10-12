Suspect charged with malicious wounding in Chesapeake incident

CHESAPEAKE, Va. (WAVY) — A man is facing charges after a woman was injured in an incident Thursday morning in Chesapeake.

Chesapeake police say officers were called to a home on Wickford Court around 7:45 a.m. for an assault.

Officers found a 26-year-old woman with what appeared to be multiple stab wounds. She was taken to the hospital with injuries that police say were not life-threatening.

A suspect who was still on scene Thursday morning was taken into custody. Police say they charged 29-year-old Alonzo Payne with malicious wounding.

A police spokesperson says narcotics officers were searching the home on Thursday.

WAVY’s Liz Kilmer is working to learn more on the circumstances of the incident. Look for updates later tonight.