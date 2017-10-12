Case against man accused of shooting at taxi moves forward

NEWPORT NEWS, Va (WAVY) — The case against a man accused of shooting at a taxi in Newport News is moving forward.

Court records show three charges against Timothy Green were certified to a grand jury on Wednesday — attempted malicious wounding, use of a firearm in a felony and maliciously shooting at an occupied vehicle.

Green was arrested in mid-August after police responded to reports of gunshots in an area of Surry Avenue. A 45-year-old Virginia Beach man driving a taxi cab in the area claimed the car had been hit by gunfire.

He told said that he and the suspect — who was later identified as Green — had gotten into an argument, which led to Green attempt to shoot him. The gun jammed, and the man ran to the taxi and tried to drive away.

Three additional charges against Green were withdrawn — or nolle prossed — in Wednesday’s hearing.

These charges were shooting in a public place, reckless handling of a fire arm and carrying a concealed weapon.