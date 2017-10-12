Authorities warning of jury duty scam in Newport News

NEWPORT NEWS, Va. (WAVY) — Authorities are warning of a jury duty scam going around Newport News.

The Newport News Sheriff’s Office said in a Facebook post that several people informed have them of callers threatening them with arrest for missing jury duty.

This alleged caller suggests you pay a fine — typically with a prepaid debit card or gift card — to avoid spending time in prison.

The sheriff’s office is advising residents to just hang up the phone. Authorities will not contact you by phone to tell you about a warrant.

Contact the Newport News Sheriff’s Office if you receive one of these calls.