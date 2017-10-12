Audience: Youth Virginia Regiment

PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) – Today our audience was from the Youth Virginia Regiment which is a history club and reenactment group for kids. This weekend they’re bringing history to life at the Waterways Heritage Festival in Chesapeake. Tom Sasso the director was here to tell us about the open enrollment, about the group and the upcoming activities.

Youth Virginia Regiment

Waterways Heritage Festival

Saturday & Sunday at South Battlefield Park in Chesapeake

For more information about YVR and how to get involved, email YVRDirectors@yahoo.com or find them on facebook