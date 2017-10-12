Additional charges filed in Isle of Wight double murder investigation

ISLE OF WIGHT, Va. (WAVY) — The Isle of Wight Sheriff’s Office says additional charges have been filed in connection with a double murder case.

The sheriff’s office says new information deputies gathered over the last week led to Sharon Galvin and a 17-year-old girl being charged.

This update comes as authorities continue to investigate the deaths of Nancy Starnes and her son, Kenneth Starnes.

Two men were initially arrested and charged in the double murder — Kareem Jamar Mitchell and Richard Alexander Holmes. They are both facing multiple charges, including first-degree murder.

Galvin, 37, was arrested Oct. 11 for conspiracy to commit a felony and obstruction of justice. She has been released on bond.

The 17-year-old girl has been charged with possession of stolen firearm, possession of stolen property with the intent to sale and conspiracy to commit a felony. Potter says she is Holmes’ girlfriend.

She and Galvin are alleged to have conspired to sell firearms that deputies found hidden under a porch at a home Stonehouse Lane in Smithfield, according to Lt. Tommy Potter, of the sheriff’s office.

The guns were recovered from at the home earlier this month. Most of the guns have now been identified as having belonged to Kenneth Starnes, an avid hunter.

Potter told 10 On Your Side Thursday that Galvin, Mitchell, Holmes and the juvenile all lived together. Galvin has identified herself as the sister of Mitchell, according to Potter.

Stay with WAVY.com for updates to this developing story.