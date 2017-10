CHESAPEAKE, Va. (WAVY)– Chesapeake Police say are looking for a larceny suspect who stole 42,300 worth of jewelry.

Police say the jewelry was stolen from a department store located in the 1500 block of Sam’s Circle on Sept. 29.

If you can identify the suspect or have any information regarding this crime, call the Chesapeake Crime Line at 1-888-Lock-U-Up.