Woman leaves kids in Newport News store after shoplifting

NEWPORT NEWS, Va. (WAVY) – A Newport News woman is accused of leaving her child behind in store after being caught shoplifting.

On October 10, at 2:32 p.m., police were dispatched to the Macy’s in the 12300 block of Jefferson Avenue for shoplifting.

Loss prevention personnel said a woman came into the store with two children. Then the woman was seen taking clothing into fitting rooms and leaving without the items.

The woman was detailed by loss prevention personnel as she left the store. Personnel told police clothing items were found hidden in her diaper bags.

During the incident, the woman ran out of the store, leaving the children behind.

The children, ages one and two, are currently in the custody of Child Protective Services.

Police say the investigation is ongoing.