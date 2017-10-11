William & Mary police investigating anonymous flyers

WILLIAMSBURG, Va. (WAVY) — William & Mary says several flyers were found on campus earlier this week with messages meant to “harass, intimidate or threaten” parts of the community.

University officials say they were maded aware Monday evening that flyers had been posted on several campus bulletin boards.

Some appeared to have been designed to appear as official from U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement. University officials say there is no evidence this is true.

Officials says some flyers were even posted near or at offices or departments, as if to appear officially from the university.

William & Mary says it does not know who may have posted the messages.

In message to the campus community Tuesday, officials said in part:

….anonymous postings or those misrepresenting their source are prohibited by campus policy and will be removed. More importantly, the university stands with those who were targeted in the flyers. Anonymous aspersions have no place in our educational community.

A William & Mary spokesperson says campus police are investigating the anonymous flyers.

Deanna is working gather more information on the messages posted. Look for updates later today.