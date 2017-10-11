Who is Taylor Fletcher?

Team USA’s Taylor Fletcher competed in Nordic combined at two Olympics, 2010 and 2014

Nordic combined beginnings

Fletcher was born May 11, 1990 in Steamboat Springs, Colorado and was on skis for the first time by age 2. He started skiing on his own by 4, and followed his older brother Bryan into the sport of ski jumping. The brothers found Nordic combined (ski jumping plus cross-country skiing) soon after.

Major competitions/ medals

Fletcher has competed at four straight world championships beginning in 2011. He’s consistently in the top 30 and 40 among athletes on both the normal hill and large hill. In 2013, he was part of the crew that won a bronze medal in the team event. Fletcher calls being on the podium, especially with his brother alongside him, one of his proudest moments.

At the 2014 Olympics, his best finish was sixth place in the team event, which he competed in alongside his brother Bryan. He also finished 20th in the large hill and 33rd in the normal hill.

Breakout moment

Fletcher made his Olympic debut at the 2010 Games, where his only event was the large hill. He finished in 45th place. It was expected that his brother, Bryan, would get the remaining spot at the Vancouver Games for the U.S. team, but when Bryan sprained his ankle, Taylor got the opportunity.

Signature

Of the two Fletcher brothers, Taylor is considered the stronger skier while Bryan is considered the stronger jumper.

Top quotes

Fletcher describes the ski jumping/ cross-country skiing duality of Nordic combined as a balance: “The more you train on one, the harder it is on the other.”

Olympic experience

Fletcher competed at the 2010 and 2014 Olympics.

Outside of training

Fletcher lives and trains in Park City, Utah during the off-season. He is a student at Westminster College, which he says helped him learn the value of time management and multitasking.

Social media

Facebook: TFletcherNordic

Twitter: @TFletcherNordic

Instagram: @TFletcherNordic