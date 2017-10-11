Who is Satoko Miyahara?

Japanese figure skater Satoko Miyahara is the 2015 Worlds silver medalist, three-time national champion and two-time Four Continents Championship silver medalist.

Figure skating beginnings

Miyahara was born March 26, 1998 in Kyoto, Japan. She began skating at age 4. She lived in Houston, Texas before moving back to Japan at age 7.

Major competitions/ medals

Miyahara began her 2014-15 season a Challenger Series competition, the Lombardia Trophy in Italy, where she won a gold medal. She then proceeded to win two bronze medals at her Grand Prix assignments, Skate Canada and NHK Trophy in Japan. She won her first national title and was named to the Four Continents team and world championships team. She won silver medals at both Four Continents and the world championships to close out her season.

In the fall of 2015, Miyahara kicked off her season with a victory at the U.S. International Classic. She went on to win two medals on the Grand Prix circuit – a bronze at Skate America and a gold at NHK Trophy – and qualified for the elite Grand Prix Final. There, she won a silver medal. She also won her second Japanese national title. Later in the season, she claimed a silver medal at the Four Continents Championships and concluded her season with a fifth place finish at the world championships.

Miyahara won the U.S. International Classic again to start off the pre-Olympic season. She won a bronze medal at Skate Canada and a silver medal at the NHK Trophy, her two Grand Prix series assignments. Those results were good enough for her to qualify for the final, where she won another silver medal. She won her third Japanese national title, too. She was set to compete at the 2017 Four Continents and world championships, but withdrew due to a hip injury that benched her for the rest of the season.

Breakout moment

At the 2012 World Junior Championships, Miyahara took fourth place. She dropped to seventh in 2013 but rebounded back to fourth place at the 2014 edition of the event.

Signature

During the 2016-17 season, Miyahara’s free skate music was “The Planets” by Gustav Holst, but her costume was inspired by Star Wars’ Princess Leia.

Olympic experience

Miyahara’s first Olympic appearance will be in PyeongChang.

Outside the rink

Miyahara studies literature in college when she’s not at the rink. She also enjoys cooking and reading.

Social media

Facebook: Satoko Miyahara