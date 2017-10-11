Who is Kaetlyn Osmond?

Canadian figure skater Kaetlyn Osmond won a silver medal at the 2017 World Championships and a team silver medal from the 2014 Sochi Olympics.

Figure skating beginnings

Osmond was born December 5, 1995 in Marystown, Newfoundland, Canada. She got her start in skating at age 3 after following her older sister into the sport, and moved to Edmonton, Alberta, Canada for skating by age 10. Osmond is adamant that her focus on skating at an early age was purely for fun – she says she only caught some of the 2010 Olympics on television… even when it was hosted in her home country!

Major competitions/ medals

At the 2014 Sochi Olympics, Osmond won a silver medal as part of the team event with the Canadians. Individually, she finished 13th. Osmond did not compete during the post-Olympic season due to a broken fibula. The injury required a plate and seven screws to stabilize, followed by a second surgery to take the screws out. She was convinced at the time that her career was over.

Osmond had a shaky comeback season (2015-16), but she said it opened her eyes to see how hard she’d have to work to get back to top form. She won a bronze medal at the national championships and finished off her season at the Four Continents Championships, where she placed sixth.

She was stronger the following season. She won silver medals at both her Grand Prix assignments and was the first Canadian woman to qualify for the elite Grand Prix Final since Joannie Rochette did so in the 2009-10 season. She placed fourth at the Final, and proceeded to win her third national title. She was selected to compete at the Four Continents Championships, where she improved to fourth place. At Worlds, she landed on the podium with a silver medal.

Breakout moment

Osmond never set out to make the 2014 Olympics; instead, her eyes were always set on PyeongChang 2018. She won back-to-back national titles at the 2013 and 2014 Canadian National Championships, and was named to the Olympic team.

After that first national title, Osmond returned home to Marystown for the first time in years and the town welcomed her with a parade. Her rink was renamed the “Kaetlyn Osmond Arena” and the town even named a street after her.

Records held

The 2017 World Championships were the first time two Canadian women have been on the podium: Osmond and Gabrielle Daleman. The pair’s efforts won Canada three ladies’ quota spots at the 2018 Olympics, something Canada hasn’t had since the 1968 Games.

Signature

Osmond is known for big jumps, especially her triples. She’s working on making them a bit smaller, actually, so that she is able to have more control over them.

Olympic experience

Osmond made her Olympic debut in 2014, where she finished 13th overall in the ladies event. Alongside the Canadian contingent, Osmond won a silver medal in the team event.

Outside the rink

Osmond spends her free time reading, coloring, swimming and exploring her photography hobby. She also admits that she is easily addicted to gaming apps on her phone, which she plays often.

Social media

Twitter: @Kaetlyn_23

Instagram: @kaetkiss