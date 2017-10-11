What’s Happening: Race for the Cure, Indie Arts and Crafts Market, Yorktown Ghost

This Saturday in Virginia Beach get ready for a sea of pink as Susan G. Komen Tidewater host their annual Race for the Cure. The day kicks off bright and early at sunrise. Participants can join in on yoga, zumba, a survivor and thriver parade and more. The festivities end with a 5k run and walk.

Make sure you say hi to the WAVY-TV 10 team. We’ll be out there in the mix.

25 percent of all proceeds go toward the National Susan G. Komen initiatives. The other 75 percent will help fund local programs involving breast cancer.

Where: Neptune Park

When: Registration opens at 6:30 a.m.

Cost: $15 -Youth 11 yrs and under, $35 – 8:30 a.m. Recreational Walk and Run

$40- 7:30 a.m. Timed Run

Saturday, October 14: Fall Crafted Indie Arts and Crafts Market

Make your way over to Norfolk Saturday afternoon to sit back and relax with an ice-cold beer.

The Fall Crafted Indie Arts and Craft Market is going down at O’Connor Brewing Company. There will be craftsmen, artists, and designers all selling their handmade crafts. If you work up an appetite, there will be food trucks right on site!

Where: O’Connor Brewing Company

When: 12 p.m. -6 p.m.

Cost: No Admission

Month of October: The Original Ghost of Yorktown Candlelight Walking Tour

Halloween is around the corner and if you’re into chasing ghosts, this is the event for you!

For the hour and a half adventure, tour guides will take you through the historic town. Hear the dead soldiers of the Revolutionary War walking through the battlefields.

Ghost hunters will get to hear stories of loud cannon booms that locals say can be heard echoing throughout the night. You even get to see Lord Cornwallis’s haunted cave.

Where: 209 Church Street, Yorktown, VA

When: Thursday-Sunday during the month of October

Cost: $12- Regular Tour, $16- Extreme Tour

For a complete list of local events in Hampton Roads, be sure to check the events calendar on hrScene.com